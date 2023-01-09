Hedge Fund CIO: "To Maintain Control, Government Must Instill Fear While Delivering Economic Growth" By Eric Peters, CIO of One River Asset Management “Since the outbreak of the epidemic, we have always put people first and life first, adhered to scientific and precise prevention and control, optimized and adjusted prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and maximized the protection of people’s lives and health,” said Xi Jinping, in a New Year’s address to his restive subjects, who had finally had enough and took to the streets, risking revolution.