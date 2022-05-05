Nasdaq 4 hour : nasdaq next target is fibo 61% 14300 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 then it can go to 15000 support then fibo 161%= 16800 !!!!!!! if you have old sell , put SL or hedge buystoo on yesterday high ,,, break high is new buy signal and + up trend advice : DONT OPEN REVERSE SELL wild rally cant start and dont allow you close sell ,,, instead looking for buy in deep and hold it to 14300 even 15000 !!! good luck , dont open big size , stand on very very low size and fix size with SL in low,support .