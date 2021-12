МОСКВА, 10 декабря 2021, Институт РУССТРАТ. The trade and diplomatic conflict between China and Lithuania, which entered an acute phase after the opening of the "Taiwan representative office" in Vilnius and the retaliatory exclusion of Lithuanian exporters from the customs system of China, at first glance, plays into the hands of the United States and is aimed at building a new geopolitical alliance between Washington and Brussels on a tough anti-Chinese basis.