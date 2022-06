Report Reveals Depth Of US Complicity In Saudi Massacres Of Yemeni Civilians Authored by Brett Wilkins via Common Dreams, A leading peace group on Monday said a new report detailing the depth of US support for Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen—hundreds of which have been called war crimes by international legal experts—shows the need for Congress to pass a recently introduced measure to end American complicity in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.