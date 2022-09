Martha’s Vineyard Newspaper Lists 50 Job Ads Despite Claims Of No Work On Island Authored by Alice Giordano via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), While some locals have claimed that the illegal immigrants who arrived on this wealthy island should go elsewhere since there wouldn’t be work for them with the summer rush gone, the local newspaper has listed 50 help wanted ads in a recent issue, and the local supermarket chain has been known to need help all year long.