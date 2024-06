"This Is Insane": US-Linked Ukrainian NGO Unveils 'Enemies List' Including ZeroHedge, Tucker, Elon And Trump The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity's Daniel McAdams has revealed a rather concerning US government-affiliated non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Ukraine, which has published a list of 'enemies' that includes American journalists, business leaders, media outlets, websites, and basically anyone who has been critical of the Biden administration.