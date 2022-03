HSI projection HANG SENG INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) HKEX:HSI1! Wisdom_Motis Expecting bullish engulfing on 16/03/2022 will form reversal pattern from it's downtrend as the Chinese government reassures jittery investors by promising support for its struggling real estate industry, internet companies and entrepreneurs who want to raise money abroad after regulatory crackdowns caused stock prices to plunge.