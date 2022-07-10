Chinese Bank Run Turns Violent After Angry Crowd Storms Bank of China Branch Over Frozen Deposits While the world of high, and not so high finance, is obsessing over the volatility of cryptos and recent painful losses for overlevered players who - much to the amazement of plain vanilla equity investors - were not bailed out by a magnanimous Fed (which however only rescues stock markets, not cryptos), things in China with its $54 trillion financial system, or more than double the size of assets across US commercial banks, are once again getting heated.