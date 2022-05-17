NFL Insider Details Why Drew Brees’ Comeback Is Over Before It Started

Getty Image A reporter has shot down the idea Drew Brees could come out of retirement after the quarterback teased a potential comeback Ed Werder revealed new details about a shoulder surgery that make his return very unlikely Read more NFL news here It’s been a little over a year since Drew Brees officially brought his NFL career to an end after 20 seasons by announcing his retirement exactly 15 years after he first became a member of the New Orleans Saints, and it didn’t take long for the future Hall of Famer to announce he was becoming the latest player to pivot to a career in broadcasting after hanging up his cleats.