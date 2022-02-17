Stocks Are Caught In A "Reservoir Dogs” Standoff While the core drivers of (very negative) risk sentiment today have been the re-escalation of the geopolitical tensions in Ukraine coupled with Goldman's unexpected admission that "the economy may be slowing more than expected", it is quite likely that all this could flip with just one headline out of the White House as we have observed on several occasions in recent weeks, when geopolitical sentiment reversed on a dime (although as Zoltan Poszar today suggested, a crash may be precisely what Powell and Biden both want to cap inflation, even though all a stock market crash would achieve is sending the economy into a recession).