"Margin Calls, Death, Divorce & Bankruptcy": Art Lending Market Booms As Rich Americans Scour For Liquidity "If you're an owner and need liquidity now, you pause on selling and instead borrow against your art, waiting for better market conditions," Adriano Picinati di Torcello, global art and finance coordinator for Deloitte, told Bloomberg, adding that's sparked growth across the art-lending market.