'Two Minutes Of Hate': Dems Roll Surreal, Unhinged Attack Montage On Loop At The DNC Authored by Mark Jeftovic via The Daily Bell, In George Orwell’s prophetic and seminal work, 1984, the Two Minutes of Hate was a daily ritual of operant conditioning, in which a video reel depicting enemies of the state was broadcast throughout society with the express aim of whipping the masses into a frenetic state of loathing towards any who opposed Big Brother.