Colliers appoints new Chief Executive Officer for India business Ramesh Nair joins Colliers as Chief Executive Officer, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia to accelerate the growth of ColliersTORONTO and GURGAON, India, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today the appointment of Ramesh Nair as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for India and Managing Director, Market Development for Asia, effective immediately.