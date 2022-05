Russia’s stumbling war was launched almost three months ago. As Russian and Ukrainian forces battle on, how should we understand the state of play? Michael Kofman joins Ryan again to discuss the war on the ground, in the air, and at sea; Ukraine’s ability to get Western weaponry into the fight; the crushing economic realities […] The post Counter-Attacks and Can-Kicking in the Russo-Ukrainian War appeared first on War on the Rocks.