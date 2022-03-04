Buyer Finally Emerges For Russian Oil Offered At A Record $28 Discount After a week when not a single buyer for Russian oil was willing to step up, bifurcating the market into what was effectively a bidless market for Russian Urals crude and an almost offerless market for non-Russian oil, today - for the first time - a western buyer stepped up when Shell, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.