iStockphoto / marcoap1974 The Blanket Octopus is a pelagic cephalopod that's rarely seen by humans and it's so rare that the first-ever male specimen was spotted in 2002 A snorkeler's encounter with a majestic Blanket Octopus was filmed on Australia's Great Barrier Reef earlier this month.