Jack Dorsey Admits 'Biggest Mistake' Was Creating Authoritarian Censorship Toolbox Having had his little tête-à-tête with the current boss of Twitter - over Child abuse protection - the former boss of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, took to Twitter tonight to address a number of issues, including his take on The Twitter Files (which he appears to address as if he was an outsider) and his 'biggest mistake' as well.