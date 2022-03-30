The shock waves from Will Smith‘s slap of Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony continue to reverberate, as the Academy now reveals that Smith was asked to leave the event, but he refused.
Популярные статьи
- Inventing Anna Again Dominates Nielsen Streaming Ranking — Vikings: Valhalla Cracks Top 5 in Debut
- Jennifer Love Hewitt Returns to 9-1-1: Get a First Look at Maddie's Emotional, Eye-Opening Comeback Episode
- Bridgerton Spinoff: Queen Charlotte-Centric Series Sets Cast (And It Includes a Game of Thrones Vet)