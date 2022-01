Getty Image / Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire There are a lot of questions surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff ahead of next season and we’ll soon learn some answers about who does what and goes where Tampa’s offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is one of the hottest head coach candidates in the NFL and Bucs HC Bruce Arians was asked about how they’d potentially replace him Read more articles on BroBible right here My hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out of the NFL playoffs.