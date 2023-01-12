American Ponzi Authored by Hardscrabble Farmer via The Burning Platform blog, The first question that came to mind as the closing credits rolled on the Netflix documentary Madoff The Monster of Wall Street was why? Why would they make a movie like this that connects as many dots? The film lays out so many of the obvious truths of how America and the economic systems we have come to depend upon are nothing more than a colossal fiction, a fraud operating at every level and throughout every aspect of our Government, and the institutions we have come to think of as our culture.