spy 10\7 update E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Eloquent in my previous post, i outlined this little dead cat bounce that took place over the last couple of days via: next target = 4215 this downside target might just be the completion of this correction, or it could merely be the beginning of a much larger sideways move for many more months to come.