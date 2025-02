mnq(daily-4h-1h)future market 21/02/2025 Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures (Mar 2025) CME_MINI:MNQH2025 nooshin_yamani daily market is up 4h market in down trend or bullish rang(so so) 1 h down the wind behind the 1h in 4h not strong and may be changed but daily up trend is intact we can rely on it .