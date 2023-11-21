Nvidia Reports Blowout Earnings, But Warns Of "Significant" China Slowdown, Guidance Matches Whisper Range; Stock Drops As we wrote in our preview of NVDA's Q3 earnings, it is safe to say that more were paying attention to today's earnings report from Nvidia than did to all of the other giga caps or frankly any other company this quarter, thanks to the thunderous, impact Nvidia has had on the broader market in general, and the AI bubble in particular.