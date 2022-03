Getty Image / Mike Stobe Yankees 3B Miguel Andujar was reportedly beaten and robbed at gunpoint at his farm in the Dominican Republic The attack apparently happened just as Andujar was preparing to leave for Spring Training in Tampa, Florida Read more MLB stories here Yankees 3B Miguel Andujar was reportedly beaten robbed at gunpoint at a farm he owns in the Dominican Republic earlier this week, just as Andujar was preparing to leave for Spring Training in Tampa, Florida.