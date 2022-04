After Secretly Pillaging Billions In Turkish Assets To Prop Up Lira, Erdogan Is Going After Foreigners' Dollars Back in December, when the crashing Turkish lira mysteriously soared higher on a government and central bank mandated short squeeze, which we later learned was funded by tens of billions in US Dollars soft confiscations, we wrote that "Erdogan Is Secretly Pillaging Billions In Turkish Assets To Prop Up The Lira, And His Rule.