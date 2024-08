Appeals Court Rules Against ATF's Pistol Brace Ban Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times, A federal appeals court in North Dakota has found that a rule issued by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that restricts ownership of pistol attachments known as stabilizing braces is “arbitrary and capricious,” ordering a lower court to re-consider a motion that would block enforcement of the brace ban.