HSI1! 2022 FEB 21 Week HANG SENG INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) HKEX:HSI1! paradox677 HSI1! 2022 FEB 21 Week Again at 24140 support if this is a formation of a new zone 25244 - 23304, would exoect market to test 23304 As such preference will be to short on retracement, and also at the failure of 24140 support.