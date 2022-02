Information on the total number of voting rights and shares REGULATED INFORMATION Information on the total number of voting rights and shares Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), February 11, 2022, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the belowinformation following the exercise of subscription rights and the issue of new shares.