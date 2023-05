SPY 5/3 Analysis and SAMPLE TRADE E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! moneyplayszn SPY is in a ABCDE traingle wave and this is a trade idea if it breaks to the downside Price target is in green I am expecting a reversal and liquidity grab tomorrow after FOMC meeting to the upside then a wave 3 downwards to maybe 400 region.