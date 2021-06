Getty Image Kyrie Irving sparked outrage by stomping on Celitcs logo after game 4 of Celtics-Nets series Former Celtics players Kevin Durant and Glen “Big Baby” Davis blast Irving for the logo stomp Kevin Durant fires back at Davis for appearing to threaten Irving Read more sports articles here Former Celtics player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has a bone to pick with Kyrie Irving On Sunday night after game 4 of the Nets-Celtics series in Boston, Irving walked over to the mid-court logo to stomp on it.