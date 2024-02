/NG: Secondary Bearish Entry Targeting Gap-Fill and a BAMM HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES NYMEX_DL:NG1! RizeSenpai Natural Gas has gapped up to the 21 SMA during tonight's futures open and appears to be setting up for one last decline to fill the gap, but I think it will likely overshoot the gap and come down to the HOP level of the Bat down at around $1.