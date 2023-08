Bonds, Bitcoin, Big-Tech, & Bullion Soar As 'Bad News' Is Good News Again It's been an ugly couple of days for micro- and macro- data in the US (and globally) as retailers signal a far more-stressed American consumer than the market would like to believe, and global PMIs scream stagflation with 'sticky' prices rebounding as new orders tumble and the false optimism of the Services sectors' rebounds evaporates in a red mist of reality.