China Says US Must Correct Its 'Cognitive Problems' After Tense Military-To-Military Talks The US and Chinese militaries are attempting to restore positive communications at a moment tensions are continually rising in the South China Sea and particularly around Taiwan - where both sides have upped their presence in the form of warship deployments, including sail-throughs of the contested strait and aerial flyovers near the island - the latter which the PLA military is conducting on at at least a weekly basis.