Yield Curve Dis-Inverts As 'Ummm-flation' Sparks Surge In Rate-Cut Odds, Ethereum, & MAG7 Stocks 'Cooler-than-expected' PPI (along with lower inflation expectations from NYFRB's survey) trumped 'hotter-than-expected' CPI this week and opened the floodgates for traders to bet on The Fed being dovish-er than they expect to be in 2024.