ES down (weekly chart) E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! Lingamfelter today was fomc, ES dropped hard on a large kill candle Weekly chart: -looks like a reversal on price action; last week also had inc volume on small body candle, failing to break higher -the rsi (momentum) turned down a while back; the rsi looks to be moving toward the bottom of these combined channels - the green uptrend channel is very wide, so ES can make a big pullback and still be in a technical uptrend in momentum; tbd **I have not listened to anything related to FOMC yet; everything published here is pure technical analysis.