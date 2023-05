LONG USD IN MAY US DOLLAR INDEX® FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: NEXT CONTRACT IN FRONT) ICEUS:DX2! xtrader1 - Based on Next Forward Contract - Bullish on Dollar in coming weeks - S&D: Previous Imbalance is current Demand Zone - Wyckoff: accumulation pattern unfolding - Pivots: Monthly M2 to Monthly M4 = Previous Year Open = Target - Looking for downwards pressure on Majors in coming weeks.