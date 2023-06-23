RV Bust Kicks Into High Gear As Winnebago Records Big Revenue Miss Let's look back at our coverage of the boom and bust in the RV industry over the previous two years: April 2021: RV Sales Just Hit An All-Time High March 2022: RV Shipments Soar To Record For This Time Of Year July 2022: "All Of A Sudden, It Came To A Halt": After Posting Fresh Records Just Months Earlier, RV Industry Grinds To A Halt Nov 2022: RV Boom Over? Monthly Shipments Plunge As Dealerships Overflow With Campers May 2023: RV Bust Worsens As Dealers Discount Trailers We previewed last month that RV dealerships nationwide were heavily discounting motorhomes and towable trailers.