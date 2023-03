Copper Futures March April Challange COPPER FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:HG1! AndersonKato Hello my friends! How is going your trading week? I hope that is doing well, anyways lets talk about this operation! Bulish: Here we are waiting in the bullish way for a retest on TL that was recently broken, and from there we gonna wait for the retest then a break on the most recent high and the we gonna see if the price gonna reach the closest resistance ( DR ).