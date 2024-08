CrowdStrike Lawyer Blasts Delta For "Misleading Narrative" Surrounding Global IT Outage CrowdStrike lawyer Michael Carlinsky, who is a co-managing partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, penned a letter on Sunday to Delta Air Lines, making it very clear that the carrier has pushed a "misleading narrative that CrowdStrike is responsible for Delta's IT decisions and response to the outage" that lasted several days.