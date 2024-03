Former Twitter CEO, Three Other Fired Officials, Sue Musk For $128 Million In Severance Instead of giving him a medal for demonstrating that their censoring, woke, CIA-controlled bloated media platform can operate with 80% less diversity hires and can actually grow much faster when stripped of its unbearable propaganda, four ex-Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, sued X (f/k/a Twitter) company owner Elon Musk for allegedly stiffing them on more than $128 million in severance payments after they were ousted from the company.