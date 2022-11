Bolsonaro Sues To Invalidate 250,000 Votes Over "Malfunctioning Ballot Boxes" Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has filed a lawsuit asking a court to invalidate 250,000 votes from "malfunctioning ballot boxes," according to Gazeta Do Povo According to the petition, an audit carried out at the request of the Liberal Party found that the old ballot boxes "cannot be considered" due to having identical identification numbers.