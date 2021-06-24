Politics

Senate Judiciary Approves Cameras in Supreme Court

“The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a pair of bills Thursday that would dramatically expand video coverage of federal court trials and other proceedings while putting Supreme Court arguments on camera for the first time,” Politico reports.

