OIL DAILY SAY = more down possible but upper fibo61% is target CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! ramin_trader2006 we know oil is very very very veryyyyyyyy trendy market and go against trend is very dangerous agree? wait near 71$ low and after pinbar comes on 1h-4h-daily chart pick buy with sl in low and try hold it 2-3 week ,,,technical say oil upper target is 85 then 100 $ predict = we predict oil fair price is 50$,,,,aftter 2-3 uptrend wave it can go down wild so dont open big size and without SL good luck .