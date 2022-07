"Tipping Point": DC Mayor Calls For National Guard To 'Indefinitely' Help With Bussed-In Migrants With busloads of migrants arriving from Texas to the nation's capital, DC has reportedly reached a "tipping point" after just 4,000 of them, causing Mayor Muriel Bowser to request that the DC National Guard be activated "indefinitely" to help with the situation, NBC4's Mark Segraves reports.