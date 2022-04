Getty Image / Jean-Yves Ruszniewski Diego Maradona’s game-worn jersey from his 1986 World Cup match against England is up for auction The jersey is estimated to go for over $5 million at the Sotheby’s auction that starts on April 20th Read more incredible sports stories here Diego Maradona’s game-worn jersey from his famous “Hand of God” goal at the 1986 World Cup is going up for auction.