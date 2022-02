Escobar: The Birth Of The 'Baby Twins' - Russia's Strategic Swing Drives NATOstan Nuts Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Saker blog, History will register that the birth of the baby twins – Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics – only a few hours before 2/22/22, was simultaneous to the birth of the real, 21st century multipolar world.