Google Jumps Despite Missing On Top & Bottom Line Thanks To Stronger Ad Sales The tech earnings train has gotten derailed and it's looking uglier by the minute: moments after Microsoft slumped after missing on the top and bottom line when the surging dollar led to the slowest sales growth since 2020, and Texas Instruments guided below expectations, it was Google's turn to disappoint and it did just that when it reported earnings that missed on both revenue and EPS, and yet unlike MSFT stock which is tumbling after hours, GOOGL stock is, at least for now, higher in kneejerk response.