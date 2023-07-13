CME ETF Premium Fizzling out BITCOIN FUTURES CME:BTC1! bryptobro BlackRock Had refiled for a ETF for BTC with coinbase But the Premium has started too fizzle Decent ROI on a short targeting 28k if this Range POC Acts as a Area of support too the downside I think we could see that 28k are get hit if spot selling occurs 29700 spot market area too watch hold The CME Premium is coming back closer too Perp price witch is a tell tail of risk off letting this parameter play out a Short from the 31k rejection This morning CPI news Is a good hold too let ride down .