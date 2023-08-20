ES Pull Back Falling Wedge October Breakout Santa Claus Rally E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI:ES1! travis18haney ES is pulling back to get ready for October-December Santa Claus Rally Currently in a falling wedge notated in green lines Inside of a bigger Rising Wedge notated in dark black lines Probably fill the gap before breaking out or not? I will see when the time comes and how price is behaving I will probably take that short term shorting trade off the 4 Hour 200 at the top of the channel with a target at/near that gap level with not expecting it to go further.