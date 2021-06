BITCOIN DIVERGENCE AT SUPPORT & GAP|| Looking for long entries!! BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! LixxChartz Indicators on the chart: VMC Cipher B, [LIXX} Take Profit Indicator, 14 RSI , TD REI , and 7 ATR I am seeing a possible divergence set up and I will enter if VMC Cipher closes with a blue dot, until then I am neutral.